Maruti Suzuki launches biogas plant, bolsters renewable energy investment

In a crucial move towards sustainability, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched a pilot biogas plant at its Manesar facility for the fiscal year 2024-25. This innovative project will convert in-house food waste and Napier grass into energy, aligning with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s ‘Waste to Energy’ programme.

Related Articles

The plant is set to produce 0.2 tons of biogas daily, generating about 100,000 standard cubic meters of biogas annually and reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 190 tonnes each year. The initiative underscores Maruti Suzuki's commitment to creating a zero-discharge model by using the residual organic manure for horticulture.

In FY 2023-24, MSIL invested INR 120.8 crores in renewable energy initiatives, including solar power and biogas. The company plans to increase this investment nearly fourfold, allocating INR 450 crores over the next three years starting FY 2024-25 to significantly enhance its environmental sustainability efforts.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, highlighted the importance of sustainable energy, stating, “Energy is one of the critical inputs in the manufacturing process. As we ramp up our production capacity from around 2 million to 4 million by 2030-31, we are also accelerating our efforts to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across our operations.

This is in line with Suzuki’s Environment Vision 2050 and the Government of India’s renewable energy focus. The biogas plant at Manesar is another step towards fostering a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape at MSIL and the industry at large. Just as we are bringing multiple technologies in our products, we would also focus on multiple renewable energy sources to make our operations greener.”

Takeuchi also emphasized strategic investments in existing and upcoming facilities to ensure environmental sustainability by optimizing energy consumption, integrating renewable energy sources, implementing efficient waste management protocols, and conserving water resources. Insights gained from this pilot plant will be utilized in future world-class manufacturing facilities.

Maruti Suzuki is actively transitioning to green manufacturing practices at its Manesar and Kharkhoda facilities. The company expanded its solar capacity to 43.2 MWp in FY 2023-24 and plans to add 15 MWp of solar capacity at the Manesar plant and 20 MWp at the upcoming Kharkhoda plant over the next two years, aiming for a total solar capacity of 78.2 MWp by FY 2025-26. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals.