Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of its AGS variants for some models by Rs 5,000. Here are details

Maruti Suzuki India announced a significant price reduction for various models in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup on Saturday. The reduction, effective from June 1, 2024, applies to several popular models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis.

In an official statement, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the prices for these AGS variants have been slashed by Rs 5,000. The company stated, "The Company today announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models.

The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1st June, 2024."

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is an automatic transmission technology introduced by Maruti Suzuki in 2014. It combines the benefits of manual and automatic transmissions, featuring an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. This system automates gear shifts and clutch control without driver intervention, ensuring synchronized control of the clutch and smoother gear shifts, which enhances driving performance and fuel efficiency.

By reducing the prices, Maruti Suzuki aims to make its AGS variants more accessible to customers, potentially boosting sales in a competitive market.