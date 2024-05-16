The new Maruti Suzuki Swift: Is this a revival of hatchbacks? 

With an illustrious history spanning nearly two decades and a track record of nearly 3 million units sold, the Swift has been a staple on Indian roads since its inception in 2005. Now, with the fourth generation hitting the streets, let's delve into what makes this iteration a worthy successor to its esteemed lineage.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift maintains its iconic silhouette while receiving subtle yet refreshing design tweaks. Sporting a sleek grille with honeycomb mesh inserts, LED lighting, and 15-inch alloy wheels, the Swift exudes a sporty yet sophisticated aura. Noteworthy is the relocation of the rear door handles, now seamlessly integrated into the doors for added convenience. With nine vibrant shades to choose from, there's a Swift to suit every taste.

Under the hood lies a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine, a departure from its predecessor, promising a spirited driving experience. Generating 80bhp and 112Nm of torque, the Swift offers a lively ride whether paired with the smooth 5-speed manual gearbox or the convenient AMT unit. While its performance is commendable, some may find it slightly underpowered, particularly in demanding situations. However, with an impressive mileage of up to 24.8 kmpl for the manual version and 24.75 kmpl for the AMT variant, the Swift strikes a balance between thrill and efficiency.

Safety takes center stage with the 2024 Swift, boasting a robust build crafted from 45% high tensile steel and 20% ultra-high tensile steel. Equipped with six airbags as standard, along with features like ESC, ABS with EBD, and hill-hold assist, the Swift ensures peace of mind on every journey. Inside the cabin, the Swift is a tech enthusiast's paradise, featuring a Smartplay Pro+ 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and an Arkamys sound system. Additionally, with Suzuki Connect offering over 40 connected car features, staying connected has never been easier.

Behind the wheel, the Swift delivers a nostalgic yet contemporary driving experience. Its nimble handling and comfortable ride quality make navigating city streets a breeze, while the improved seat cushioning and upscale plastics elevate the interior ambiance. While the Z series engine shines in most scenarios, discerning drivers may notice slight struggles in certain conditions.

In conclusion, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift emerges as a formidable contender in the hatchback segment, poised to captivate enthusiasts and practical drivers alike. With its blend of dynamic design, efficient performance, advanced safety features, and technology for the price point, the Swift sets a high bar for its competitors.