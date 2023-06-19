Maruti Suzuki opens bookings of Innova Hycross rival Invicto with a token amount of Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki on Monday opened bookings for their upcoming premium 3-row UV, the Invicto. The SUV is scheduled to be launched in India on July 5.

Customers can pre-book the Invicto at any NEXA showroom with an initial payment of Rs 25,000 or by logging on to the official website, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that powers the Hycross. The engine produces 174PS of power and 205Nm of torque and is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

The 3-row UV will be available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations. It is expected to come with a host of features, including a sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charging pad.

The Invicto is expected to be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh. It will compete with the Toyota Innova Crysta, the Mahindra XUV700, and the Kia Carnival.

The Innova MPV will be manufactured by Toyota at Toyota’s Bidadi plant, which the latter uses to produce its Grand Vistara line of vehicles. Toyota will manufacture and supply the cars to Maruti.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings open at Rs 25k; launch scheduled for July 5. Know price, specs, details about the Toyota Innova Hycross rival

Currently, the Hycross has a two-year wait for its strong-hybrid variants. This is sure to worsen when Toyota begins manufacturing the Invicto. The Invicto MPV and Toyota’s Innova Hycross would both use the same assembly line.

The Invicto is a significant product for Maruti Suzuki as it will be their first premium MPV. The company is hoping that the Invicto will help them to capture a larger share of the premium MPV market. However, the Invicto does not offer a diesel engine option or a manual transmission option.

“Traditionally, so far, we have been looking distinctly at an MPV buyer and an SUV buyer. However, in this segment, the more we researched into it, found that there was a segment for a premium, three-row vehicle buyer, and it seems to be having very strong cross consideration. In that regard, it appears to be a single segment with similar requirements, similar motives to buy and similar income category,” Shashank Srivastava, executive director at Maruti Suzuki, told Business Today.

