Maruti Suzuki price hike: Grand Vitara gets Rs 62,000 costlier, Wagon-R up by Rs 14,000 

Leading auto major Maruti Suzuki India announced plans to hike price for several of its car models starting on April 8, 2025. This decision comes as a result of increased costs related to materials and operations, posing challenges for the company in maintaining price stability. This will mark the third price increase by Maruti Suzuki India this year, following previous hikes in January and February.

Despite efforts to mitigate expenses through internal savings and efficiency enhancements, Maruti Suzuki stated in a regulatory filing that the price adjustments are necessary to uphold its business and product standards.

The price changes will vary among models. The Grand Vitara, a popular SUV, will have its ex-showroom price elevated by up to Rs 62,000. The Eeco, commonly utilized as a utility van, will experience an increase of as much as Rs 22,500. The Wagon-R, a compact hatchback, will also be subject to price adjustments with a hike of Rs 14,000.

Maruti Suzuki recorded an increase in sales, selling 1,92,984 vehicles in March 2025, representing a 3.09% growth compared to the 1,87,196 units sold in March 2024.