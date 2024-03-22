Maruti Suzuki recalling 11,851 units of Baleno, 4,190 units of WagonR. Details inside

Maruti Suzuki is recalling recall 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between 3 Oth July, 2019 and l't November,20l9.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of Fuel Pump Motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue.

Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time.