Maruti Suzuki recalls WagonR, Celerio, Ignis cars for possible defect in brake assembly

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Celerio and Ignis, three popular hatchbacks from the country’s biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer are part of its latest recall. These models have been recalled due to a possible defect in the rear brake assembly. A total of 9,925 units of Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis manufactured between August 3, 2022 and September 1, 2022 have been recalled by the company.

In a filing, the Maruti Suzuki stated that it suspects there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run.

Maruti Suzuki, in the filing, stated, “Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost.”

The company will be ensuring the availability of parts for replacement at Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops. These workshops will contact the customers for attending their vehicles. The workshops will undertake an inspection to check if the vehicle is impacted by the fault and then the necessary repair will be undertaken post-inspection.

Prior to this announcement, Maruti Suzuki had issued another recall on September 16. It conducted a voluntary recall of 5,002 units of a light commercial vehicle to fix possibly faulty seat belts. The vehicles recalled were manufactured between May 4, 2022 and July 30, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki has is the biggest car company in the country and the impacted vehicles in the recall constitute a major chunk of the brand’s sales volume. All three hatchback fall in the entry-level segment. The WagonR and new Celerio are sold via the Maruti Suzuki Arena platform, whereas the Ignis is sold via the brand’s Nexa dealerships. Considering that all three cars fall in overlapping price segments, there is also a lot of part-sharing to manage overall costs of the vehicle.



