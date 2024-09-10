Maruti Suzuki set to launch 500-km range electric vehicle to boost India’s EV market

At the SIAM Annual Convention, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, unveiled plans for the company’s ambitious electric vehicle (EV) roadmap. One of the highlights of his speech was the announcement of a high-specification EV that promises a range of up to 500 kilometers, powered by a 60-kilowatt-hour battery. This breakthrough vehicle is expected to significantly enhance consumer confidence in electric mobility in India and abroad.

Takeuchi emphasized the importance of localized manufacturing, particularly in the field of electronics and semiconductors, which are critical for EV production. Maruti Suzuki is not just focusing on India, but aims to export this 500 km-range EV to international markets like Europe and Japan, showcasing India’s potential to lead in EV manufacturing and technology.

To further build consumer trust, Maruti Suzuki plans to leverage its extensive service network for robust after-sales support. In addition, the company is working on other sustainable solutions, including hydrogen fuel cells, strong hybrids, and biofuels, as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions and oil consumption.

Takeuchi’s speech also highlighted India’s potential in biofuel