Maruti Suzuki starts sales of Grand Vitara; prices start from Rs 10.45 lakh, check details

Maruti Suzuki has started the retail sales of its newest SUV, Grand Vitara. The Grand Vitara is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-litre, dual jet, dual VVT engine The prices for the Grand Vitara start at Rs 10.45 lakh and go on to Rs 19.65 lakh.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Designed to rule every road, the Grand Vitara has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 57,000 bookings and it has been widely appreciated by critics as well,” further adding that the SUV is paving a way towards a cleaner, greener, more sustainable and a carbon-neutral world.

The Grand Vitara’s dual powertrain delivers fuel efficiency of up to 21.11 km/l. The system uses an electric motor and a 1.5-litre engine. Its dual battery setup offers brake energy regeneration, torque assist, and idle stop-start function. The Grand Vitara comes with a choice of 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The self-charging hybrid SUV features multiple drive modes including EV, Eco, Power and Normal, allowing the Grand Vitara to switch between engine and electric drive modes. It can be driven as a pure EV too with zero emissions.

The Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid comes with a standard warranty of 8 years/160,000 km on the Li-ion battery pack. The Grand Vitara is available with an e-CVT transmission that delivers fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l.

Moreover, the SUV comes with high-tech features such as coloured heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera system, ventilated seats, etc.

The SUV DNA of the Grand Vitara is brought by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP SELECT technology. The electronically controlled all-wheel drive system with selectable driving modes uses a simple push-and-turn dial.

Built on the Suzuki TECT platform, Grand Vitara comes with six airbags in the front, side and curtain, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, 3-point ELR seat belts, front and rear disc brakes with ABS + EBD, hill descent contro, tire pressure monitoring system.

The New Grand Vitara will be available in 10 variants, with 3 dual-tone and 6 monotone colour options.

The electric hybrid is available in Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants with prices ranging from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh.

The entry level price of the Grand Vitara is Rs 10.45 lakh, which is for the manual transmission - smart hybrid variant, Sigma, in monotone. The highest level price is Rs 19.65 lakh for the intelligent electric - hybrid e-CVT, Alpha/Alpha+, in dual tone.

One can also attain the SUV at a monthly subscription of Rs 27,000.

