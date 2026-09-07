“For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment enduring, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” Maruti Suzuki said in a stock exchange filing.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Hyundai Motor India have also raised cars and SUV prices in September.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd had earlier announced a price hike across its portfolio, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to Rs 25,000, from September 1, 2026.

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The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained, the carmaker said in a statement. This was also the third price hike announced by Tata Motors PV.

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Hyundai Motor India, too, undertook a price hike of up 1% from September across its portfolio. Hyundai said the price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses, and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors.

“The Company continues to make every endeavor to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers. However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision,” the South Korean carmaker had said.