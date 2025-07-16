Maruti Suzuki to standardise six airbags in Ertiga, Baleno; prices hiked from July 16

Maruti Suzuki, the leading automobile manufacturer in India, has declared the standardisation of six airbags across its popular models, the Ertiga and Baleno. This initiative, starting from 16 July 2025, will lead to a hike in the ex-showroom prices by 1.4% for the Ertiga and 0.5% for the Baleno. As the company aligns with the latest safety norms and regulations, this approach underscores their commitment to passenger safety amidst rising demand for advanced automotive security features.

As part of a strategic shift, Maruti Suzuki aims to equip all its passenger vehicles with six airbags by the end of the current year. Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., stated, "Within this year, Maruti Suzuki will be having all models across all variants equipped with six airbags as standard." This move is in response to the government mandate requiring six airbags in passenger vehicles by October 2025, reflecting an industry-wide focus on safety enhancements.

The decision comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki has reported a 6% year-on-year decline in total sales, amounting to 1,67,993 units in June. Despite challenging market conditions, the company continues to prioritise safety by implementing six airbags as a standard feature across its range. Current models with this feature include the Alto K10, Celerio, and Swift, among others. This proactive approach not only aims to meet regulatory standards but also caters to the growing consumer demand for safer vehicles.

This strategic alignment with safety standards places Maruti Suzuki in a strong position within the automotive sector. As demand for safety features such as anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) increases, the company is poised to meet consumer expectations for vehicle safety. The focus on these aspects not only adheres to regulatory requirements but also matches evolving consumer preferences for enhanced protection in vehicles.

The integration of additional safety features, like electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and ISOFIX child seat mounts, is becoming more prevalent in the industry. These advancements reflect a commitment to aligning with global safety standards, ensuring that Indian consumers have access to high-level safety features.

Maruti Suzuki's proactive approach in standardising airbags and other safety enhancements is expected to set new benchmarks in the Indian automotive market, potentially influencing other manufacturers to adopt similar measures in pursuit of improved passenger safety.