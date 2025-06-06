Maruti’s Grand Vitara smashes sales milestone as 3 lakh buyers back carmaker's hybrid SUV vision

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a major milestone with its flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara, crossing 3 lakh cumulative unit sales in just 32 months. The achievement sets a new benchmark in the mid-size SUV category, further cementing the Grand Vitara’s reputation as a market leader in its class.

Launched as a premium “Tech SUV,” the Grand Vitara has struck a chord with modern Indian consumers, offering advanced features such as Strong Hybrid powertrain, Suzuki ALLGRIP SELECT 4x4 with 6AT, and a wide array of tech-driven and safety enhancements. The SUV continues to lead the charge for Maruti Suzuki in a highly competitive segment.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, “We thank our 3 lakh strong Grand Vitara family for their trust in Maruti Suzuki. Achieving this monumental milestone in such a short time is a new industry benchmark. Designed for today’s urban, tech-savvy and progressive individuals, the Grand Vitara masterfully combines bold aesthetics, advanced technology, and a comprehensive suite of safety features.”

To commemorate this milestone, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new campaign titled ‘Driven by Tech’, which underscores the Grand Vitara’s versatility and appeal across different consumer lifestyles. The campaign film follows the journeys of two friends — a tech entrepreneur and a fearless businesswoman — both relying on the Grand Vitara’s unique capabilities to navigate distinct terrains and life goals.

Maruti Suzuki has also updated the 2025 Grand Vitara lineup, expanding sunroof availability across Zeta (O), Alpha (O), Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Premium features such as panoramic sunroof, R17 alloy wheels, ventilated seats, head-up display, 360° camera, and SmartPlay Pro+ system with Clarion® audio enhance the driving and ownership experience.

On the safety front, all variants now come with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, offering top-notch protection for passengers.

With its blend of innovation, performance, and safety, the Grand Vitara continues to be a preferred choice for India’s SUV buyers, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the mid-size SUV space.