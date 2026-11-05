Mercedes-Benz electric GLC launched at ₹78.50 lakh, deliveries to begin in November

The Electric GLC is priced at Rs 78.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-November 2026. According to the company, the model has received strong initial interest, attracting more than 550 expressions of interest within the first 36 hours of bookings opening.

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The SUV is the first locally manufactured Mercedes-Benz vehicle in India built on the company’s next-generation MB.EA-M electric vehicle architecture. It also makes Pune one of the production locations for the all-electric GLC alongside Bremen, Germany.

The vehicle features an 800-volt electrical architecture and a 94 kWh usable battery, offering a claimed range of up to 711 km under the WLTP measurement cycle, as certified by ARAI. Its dual electric motors deliver 360 kW (489 hp) of power and 800 Nm of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

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The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW, allowing it to add up to 303 km of range in 10 minutes under optimal conditions. However, actual driving range may vary depending on driving style and road conditions.

Technology is another key highlight of the Electric GLC. The vehicle operates on Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), which supports intelligent navigation, advanced driver assistance systems, over-the-air software updates and personalised digital experiences. Features include a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen and an illuminated grille featuring 942 pixels.

Mercedes-Benz India said it invested an additional Rs 200 crore in 2026 towards manufacturing operations, new product launches and digitisation. Its cumulative investment in India has reached Rs 3,200 crore, the highest among luxury original equipment manufacturers in the country, according to the company.

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The Chakan facility uses robotics, connected manufacturing systems and artificial intelligence-based production processes. It currently operates more than 15 live AI projects focused on quality control, efficiency, supply chain resilience and workforce development.

The company has also introduced MB.CHARGE Public charging credits as an alternative to a complimentary AC wall box for new battery electric vehicle customers. Buyers opting for the credits can receive 2,500 kWh of complimentary public charging, valid for 24 months, subject to applicable terms and conditions.