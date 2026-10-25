Why is Formula 1 the most expensive sport? Here's where millions are spent in every race

Unlike many conventional sports, F1 combines elite competition with advanced research, manufacturing and a travelling global entertainment business. Every fraction of a second can depend on expensive engineering decisions, while a single race weekend requires extensive infrastructure and coordination.

Here is a breakdown of where the money goes and how the sport generates billions in revenue.

Building an F1 car costs millions

An F1 car is a highly specialised machine designed for speed, aerodynamic efficiency and safety. According to Motor Sport Magazine, the manufacturing cost of a modern Formula 1 car is estimated at more than $20 million (approximately ₹180 crore), with its hybrid power unit and battery systems accounting for a significant share.

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The cost does not end with manufacturing. Teams continually develop aerodynamic components, test new designs and replace damaged parts. A single crash can result in repair bills exceeding $1 million.

The FIA's financial regulations also impose spending limits on teams. For 2026, the team cost cap has risen to $215 million (approximately ₹20,413,282,500), although certain expenses, including driver salaries and race travel, are excluded from this limit.



Drivers earn millions in salaries

F1 drivers are among the highest-paid athletes in motorsport, with earnings influenced by performance, experience, sponsorships and bonuses.

According to Forbes' 2025 F1 earnings estimates, Max Verstappen earned approximately $76 million (₹684 crore) on the track, while Lewis Hamilton earned an estimated $70.5 million (₹634.5 crore). These figures include performance-related earnings and are not necessarily equivalent to fixed salaries.

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Driver contracts can also include championship bonuses, incentives and commercial arrangements, adding substantially to team expenditure.

Global brands invest billions

Corporate sponsorship is central to F1's financial model. Major brands such as Aramco, DHL, Heineken, LVMH and PepsiCo partner with the championship, while technology, automotive, financial services and consumer brands sponsor individual teams.

According to Liberty Media's 2025 financial results, Formula 1 generated approximately $840.4 million (₹7,564 crore) in sponsorship revenue. Companies invest in the sport for its global television audience, premium hospitality opportunities and association with technological innovation.

Team sponsorships bring in hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with technology, automotive and financial services companies among the biggest investors.

According to RacingNews365, Oracle’s title sponsorship of Red Bull Racing is estimated at $110 million (around ₹990 crore) per year in 2026, while HP pays Ferrari an estimated $100 million (₹900 crore) annually. McLaren’s Mastercard partnership is reportedly worth around $90 million (₹810 crore) per year, while Petronas contributes an estimated $80 million (₹720 crore) annually to Mercedes.

These deals often combine financial payments with technology, software and technical support, helping teams fund operations while giving brands global visibility.

Moving the sport around the world

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F1 operates across multiple continents, transporting cars, engines, spare parts, tools, broadcasting equipment and hospitality infrastructure between race venues.

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Air freight, sea freight, road transport, customs handling and specialist logistics teams make this a major expense. The sport also coordinates travel and accommodation for hundreds of personnel from each team.

Billions in revenue keep F1 running

The sport's commercial success helps offset its enormous operating expenses. According to Liberty Media's 2025 annual financial results, Formula 1 generated $3.873 billion (approximately ₹34,857 crore) in total revenue, up from $3.411 billion in 2024.

Revenue comes primarily from broadcasting rights, race-hosting fees and sponsorships. Additional income comes from premium hospitality, ticketing, licensing and related activities.

Liberty Media reported approximately $1.4 billion (approx ₹13,292.51 crore) in payments to teams for 2025, excluding certain incentive payments.

Ultimately, Formula 1's extraordinary costs reflect both its technological ambition and its worldwide commercial reach. Its billions in revenue demonstrate that, despite the price of competing, the sport has become one of the most valuable businesses in global entertainment.