Mercedes Electric GLC gets 650+ registrations in 36 hours ahead of November 4 India launch

The Electric GLC 400 4MATIC will be manufactured locally at Mercedes-Benz’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. It will be the first Mercedes-Benz SUV made in India on the company’s new-generation electric vehicle architecture.

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Company highlights demand for luxury EVs

Brendon Sissing, Vice President—Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, said the response had created strong pre-launch momentum for the model.

“There are 650+ bookings in just 36 hours of opening of EOI, even before market launch, paving the way for Electric GLC becoming one of the most successful Mercedes-Benz models in India at launch,” Sissing said.

According to the company, the response reflects growing interest among Indian luxury-car buyers in electric vehicles that combine sustainability with performance, technology, comfort and everyday usability.

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The Electric GLC is positioned as an electric successor to the brand’s popular GLC SUV line. Mercedes-Benz said the model will combine the familiar comfort and refinement associated with the GLC nameplate with advanced electric-drive technology and connected digital features.

Locally produced electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz India described the Electric GLC as a strategic product for its long-term electric mobility plans in the country. Local production is expected to support the company’s expanding portfolio of “Made in India” luxury vehicles while also giving Indian customers access to the brand’s latest electric SUV platform.

The company has not yet announced the Electric GLC’s price or complete technical specifications for the Indian market. Details such as battery capacity, driving range, charging capabilities and standard equipment are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

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Customers who have registered their interest will receive updates on order status and indicative delivery timelines, Mercedes-Benz India said. EOIs can be submitted through authorised Mercedes-Benz franchise partners and the company’s official India website.

The Electric GLC was also named the German Premium Car of the Year 2026, according to Mercedes-Benz India.