MG bets big on technology with the new Astor, features Autonomous Level 2, AI assistant

After introducing Autonomous Level 1 in its Gloster Savvy, MG Motor India has now unveiled its new technology packed SUV. MG claims this new Astor SUV to be India's first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment featuring Autonomous Level 2 Technology.

"Astor will be the first scar with an AI assistant inside, and this will be an AI which will reside on the car. It will interact, communicate, listen, respond with the user and using natural language processing even learn with the user. We see software as the future and car as a platform going forward," says Gaurav Gupta, COO, MG Motor India,

The personal AI assistant on the Astor is designed by the American firm 'Star Design'. MG claims the AI can depict human-like emotions and voices, and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. To begin with, the AI will interact in English and Hinglish, the personal assistant will continue to evolve. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. This is the platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside, which will also allow customers to personalise their set of services.

For Autonomous Level 2, MG Astor will be powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). This would include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System, among others. Gaurav Gupta says these functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimised for Indian traffic conditions.

Also read: MG Motors to launch 7-seater Hector Plus in India in Jan 2021

"Innovation and technology in 1960s and 70s was about land speed and land speed records, which has now evolved to the area of technology, which is not only connected, autonomous and electric but also evolving as we speak with all software engineers, coders, OEM engineers coming together to build this techno space," adds Gupta.

Explaining MG's vision of its car as a platform, Gupta says there will be endless possibilities. "We are launching the first of its kind Digital passport for cars, for which we are working with the partner, who is using blockchain technology. Now what the car will be able to do through our i-Smart system records the driving habits such as harsh braking or over speeding amongst others. Obviously, that data will stay with the customers only, which they can later use to get a better insurance premium or a better resale value while selling the car," he adds.

Establishing itself as an auto tech brand, MG launched Hector as the first internet car, ZS-EV as the first Electric internet SUV, and the Gloster as the first autonomous level-1 SUV. Now with the Astor, MG is bringing next-level technology with AI assistant along with Autonomous Level 2. The company has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 people.

Also read: MG Motors sold 3,021 units of the SUV Hector, electric SUV to hit the market this month

Also read: MG Motor bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest Rs 3,000 crore