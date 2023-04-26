MG Comet EV launch today: How to LIVE stream, expected pricing and more

MG Motor India will be launching a brand new model and a new segment of cars in India today. The MG Comet EV is a unique offering derived from MG's sister brand Wuling. The electric car is tiny and the company is expected to launch it with aggressive pricing. The model has been unveiled to the public but the pricing will be critical to the story of the compact electric vehicle.

MG Comet EV Expected Pricing

One of the biggest advantages of the Wuling Air EV (a similar offering to Comet EV in China) is its affordable pricing. MG Motor India is trying to introduce the same benefits to the buyers. Currently, the cheapest offering in the EV segment with a decent range is Tata Tiago EV and MG will be trying to beat that price point. The MG Comet EV is expected to be priced below the Rs 10-lakh mark, at least for the entry-level variants. MG Motor India is expected to reveal the pricing of the base variant of the car.

MG Comet EV Launch Timing and LIVE Streaming:

The MG Comet EV will launch start at 11 am and it will be streamed LIVE via the company's official social media channels as well as YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch the event using the embed below:

MG Comet EV Features

The MG Comet EV is smaller than even the Tata Nano. It is a two-door car but still gets four seats. The car is designed for urban commute. It is expected to come with a single 17.3 kWh battery that might offer a claimed range of up to 230 km on a full charge. However, this range may be much lesser in the entry-level variants.

The MG Comet EV is based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform. The platform comes with a solid steel frame and airbags.

The interiors are relatively clean, giving the impression of a bigger car than it really is. The car gets an Integrated Floating Wide Screen comprising a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster.

