MG Gloster Blackstorm edition SUV unveiled in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh; check features

MG Motor on Monday unveiled a new Blackstorm edition of the Gloster SUV in India at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition, which is available with 2WD and 4WD configurations in six- and seven-seater guise comes with a few changes to the exterior and interior of the Gloster SUV.



The 2WD & 4WD, New Gloster, and Internet Inside are emblems that are shown on the car in the Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. This special edition of Gloster comes in Black Hue colour.



In terms of exteriors, the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm is equipped with the roof rail, smoked black tail light, window surround, fender, and fog garnish. Inside the Gloster Blackstorm, the black-themed interior is complemented by red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery is adorned with red stitches.



The MG Motor’s special edition SUV comes with 30 safety features including first-in-segment Level -1, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Some of its key features include: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Automatic Parking Assist, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Driver Fatigue Reminder System.



Other features of the car include dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation. The MG Gloster Blackstorm boasts an all-terrain system with seven modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’.



The Gloster Blackstorm is powered by the same BS6 Phase 2-updated 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo options. Both engine options come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Of the two powertrains, the twin-turbo variant also has a 4WD configuration.



Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “The MG Gloster represents a timeless symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Taking this legacy, a step further, the Advanced Gloster Blackstorm exudes even more confidence and determined sportiness.”



The ex-showroom prices of the Gloster Blackstorm edition: Blackstorm six-seater 2WD – Rs. 40.30 lakh, Blackstorm seven-seater 2WD – Rs 40.30 lakh, Blackstorm six-seater 4WD – Rs 43.08 lakh, Blackstorm seven-seater 4WD – Rs. 43.08 lakh



Customers of The Advanced MG Gloster Blackstorm can enjoy the benefits of the personalized car ownership program "MY MG SHIELD," which offers over 180 after-sales service options. Additionally, customers will benefit from the standard 3+3+3 package, which includes a warranty of three years with unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Full match likely on reserve day