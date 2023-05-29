Ahmedabad weather updates, CSK vs GT IPL final: Full match likely on reserve day

Ever since the Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings final of IPL 2023 has been moved to Monday due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad on Sunday, cricket fans have been on tenterhooks if there will be a match on the reserve day or not.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the weather in Ahmedabad on Monday is expected to remain cloudy during the day, ahead of the 7:30 pm game.

In its May 29 forecast, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers over isolated parts of Ahmedabad. IMD said that Ahmedabad will witness a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm”.

Also WATCH: MG Gloster BLACKSTORM Launched: Check out price, features and more

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Dahod; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. Dry weather is very likely in the remaining districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch,” said IMD.

As per https://t.co/eMNFcG6tes, sunny skies are likely till noon, but it may get cloudy in evening.



After 6:30 PM, the skies will be mostly clear, with rain chances touching 22% later in the evening.



Mostly, clear skies are expected — at least for the #IPL match's duration. — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) May 29, 2023

As per weather.com, sunny skies are likely till noon, but it may get cloudy in evening.

After 6:30 pm, the skies will be mostly clear, with rain chances touching 22% later in the evening.

Mostly, clear skies are expected — at least for the IPL match's duration.

Meanwhile, Cricinfo reported that local papers predicted intermittent rain between 4 pm and 10 pm and that there has been no rain since 10.45 pm on Sunday night.

ALSO WATCH: GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final: Key one-to-one battles, Ahmedabad weather updates, and more

The playing conditions will remain the same as they were on Sunday. The cut-off time for a full match to take place is 9.35 pm. For a five-over-a-side match, officials can wait till 12.06 am before starting play. There's also the option of a Super Over shootout to decide the new IPL champions. However, if rain plays complete spoilsport on Monday as well, then the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will emerge champions of IPL 2023, due to their top spot at the league stage.

As of now, fans are again expected to fill the Narendra Modi Stadium to the brim, with the venue's capacity being a humongous 132,000.

Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to defend the IPL title this time after winning the championship in their maiden appearance last year.

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow (Monday). See you then!" Pandya tweeted last evening.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are eyeing a record-equaling fifth IPL trophy this season. A win against Gujarat tonight will guide MS Dhoni’s men to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL championships.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will also be setting a new benchmark as he is all set to feature in his 250th IPL game tonight.

Watch :Top-performing mutual funds: These 8 small cap schemes have given up to 30% returns since launch

Watch: IPL 2023 Final Reserve Day: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans vs MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, CSK vs GT, Players, Timings, Ahmedabad weather, rain forecast, IPL Closing ceremony, Ambati Rayudu retirement

Watch: Sea of yellow follows MS Dhoni across India in IPL 2023 as fans bid 'farewell' to Thala