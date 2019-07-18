MG Hector bookings closed! Achieves 2019 sales target within 20 days of launch

MG Motor made its much-awaited entry into the Indian market last month with the launch of its mid-size SUV MG Hector. After 20 days of its launch, the company has said it won't be accepting bookings for the SUV anymore. The company says it has the production capacity of just 2,000 units a month and has already received over 21,000 bookings.

In a press statement, MG Motor India said, "After receiving an overwhelming response for the Hector, we have taken a decision to halt the bookings temporarily, keeping in mind the company's commitment to ensure customer satisfaction."

"Our first product, MG Hector, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries for our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG. We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

MG India says it plans to cater to the increasing demand by raising the production capacity for the Hector at its Halol manufacturing facility to 3,000 units per month by October this year. The top two variants - Smart & Sharp - have registered the highest demand, with over 50% reservations for the petrol variants, it added.

MG Hector was launched on 27th June and is being promoted as India's first internet car. MG Hector is available in 11 variants with five colour options. The two petrol manual transmission variants are priced at Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh while the petrol engine with hybrid option with manual transmission is offered in three variants priced at Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 15.88 lakh. There are also two variants with dual clutch automatic transmission option with the petrol engine priced at Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh. The four diesel variants offered only in manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.18-16.88 lakh.

Edited By: Udit Verma

