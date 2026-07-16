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MG Hector Hawk SUV India launch today: Expected specs, battery, features, price and more

MG Hector Hawk SUV India launch today: Expected specs, battery, features, price and more

Inside, the Hector Hawk is expected to feature a technology-focused cabin with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running MG's Ling OS and an 8.8-inch fully digital instrument cluster

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 9:00 AM IST
MG Hector Hawk SUV India launch today: Expected specs, battery, features, price and moreJSW MG Motor India is set to unveil the MG Hector Hawk

JSW MG Motor India is set to reveal the MG Hector Hawk on Thursday, marking the company's entry into the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) segment in India. Teased as a "New Energy Vehicle" (NEV), the upcoming SUV is expected to combine the practicality of a petrol engine with the efficiency of an electric motor, offering a claimed driving range of up to 1,000 km on a full fuel tank and battery charge.

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The Hector Hawk is expected to be based on the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560, but will carry MG's established Hector branding for the Indian market. The SUV is likely to be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations and positioned above the existing Hector in the company's portfolio.

READ THIS: Kia Carens MPV crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

The biggest highlight of the Hector Hawk is expected to be its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. The SUV will feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack.

The combined setup is expected to produce around 197 PS of power and 230-239 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 10 seconds, with a top speed of approximately 170 kmph. MG is yet to officially confirm the India-spec performance figures.

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MG Motor India shared the teaser video on its Instagram page. The video makes it clear that the company is bringing a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, although the brand refers to it in the video as a New Energy Vehicle, or NEV. 

Premium Cabin and Technology

Inside, the Hector Hawk is expected to feature a technology-focused cabin with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running MG's Ling OS and an 8.8-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Other expected features include:

  • Leather upholstery
  • Wireless phone charging
  • Automatic climate control
  • Connected car technology
  • Cruise control

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Safety Features

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MG is expected to equip the Hector Hawk with a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including:

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Six airbags
  • 360-degree HD camera
  • Electronic Stability Program

Launch and Market Position

The MG Hector Hawk is scheduled to make its official debut on July 16. If launched at a competitive price, the SUV could become one of India's first mainstream plug-in hybrid SUVs, offering buyers an alternative to conventional petrol, diesel and fully electric models by combining long-distance capability with electric-only city driving.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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