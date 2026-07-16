MG Hector Hawk SUV India launch today: Expected specs, battery, features, price and more

JSW MG Motor India is set to reveal the MG Hector Hawk on Thursday, marking the company's entry into the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) segment in India. Teased as a "New Energy Vehicle" (NEV), the upcoming SUV is expected to combine the practicality of a petrol engine with the efficiency of an electric motor, offering a claimed driving range of up to 1,000 km on a full fuel tank and battery charge.

Advertisement

The Hector Hawk is expected to be based on the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560, but will carry MG's established Hector branding for the Indian market. The SUV is likely to be offered in both five-seat and seven-seat configurations and positioned above the existing Hector in the company's portfolio.

READ THIS: Kia Carens MPV crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone

Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

The biggest highlight of the Hector Hawk is expected to be its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. The SUV will feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack.

The combined setup is expected to produce around 197 PS of power and 230-239 Nm of torque, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100 kmph in under 10 seconds, with a top speed of approximately 170 kmph. MG is yet to officially confirm the India-spec performance figures.

Advertisement

MG Motor India shared the teaser video on its Instagram page. The video makes it clear that the company is bringing a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, although the brand refers to it in the video as a New Energy Vehicle, or NEV.

Premium Cabin and Technology

Inside, the Hector Hawk is expected to feature a technology-focused cabin with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system running MG's Ling OS and an 8.8-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Other expected features include:

Leather upholstery

Wireless phone charging

Automatic climate control

Connected car technology

Cruise control

ALSO READ: Volvo 9600 seater-sleeper launched in India: Check specs, safety features and passenger capacity

Safety Features

Advertisement

MG is expected to equip the Hector Hawk with a comprehensive suite of safety technologies, including:

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning

Six airbags

360-degree HD camera

Electronic Stability Program

Launch and Market Position

The MG Hector Hawk is scheduled to make its official debut on July 16. If launched at a competitive price, the SUV could become one of India's first mainstream plug-in hybrid SUVs, offering buyers an alternative to conventional petrol, diesel and fully electric models by combining long-distance capability with electric-only city driving.