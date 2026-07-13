Volvo 9600 seater-sleeper launched in India: Check specs, safety features and passenger capacity

Volvo Buses India has unveiled the new 15-metre Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper Coach, expanding its premium intercity coach lineup with a model that combines reclining seats and sleeper berths in a single vehicle. Designed for long-distance and overnight travel, the luxury coach offers operators greater flexibility while delivering enhanced comfort and safety for passengers.

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The new coach features a 51-passenger layout, comprising 27 premium reclining seats with calf support on the lower deck and 24 sleeper berths on the upper and rear sections. The mixed configuration allows operators to cater to both seated and sleeper passengers on the same route, making it suitable for high-demand intercity services.

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Powertrain and specifications

The Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper is built on the company's 15-metre tri-axle B8R platform and is powered by the Volvo D8K 8-litre diesel engine. The engine is paired with Volvo's 12-speed I-Shift Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), designed to provide smoother gear changes, better fuel efficiency and reduced driver fatigue on long-haul journeys.

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The coach has a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 22.2 tonnes and is equipped with electronically controlled full air suspension, which improves ride quality by minimising road vibrations. It also features disc brakes and hydraulic power steering for better handling and stability, particularly on highways.

Premium comfort features

Passenger comfort has been a major focus in the development of the new coach. The Volvo 9600 comes equipped with an onboard toilet, compact kitchenette, USB charging ports, individual air-conditioning vents, personal reading lights, and large luggage compartments.

\The interiors feature premium upholstery, ambient LED lighting and improved sound insulation, creating a quieter and more relaxing cabin environment.

The reclining seats are ergonomically designed with calf support for enhanced comfort during long journeys, while the spacious sleeper berths offer passengers a more restful overnight travel experience.

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Advanced safety features

Safety continues to be one of Volvo's strongest selling points, and the new 9600 Seater-Sleeper is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies. The coach features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to support drivers and improve road safety during long-distance operations.

Other key safety features include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Braking System (EBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Start Assist, and Electronically Controlled Air Suspension (ECAS), all of which enhance braking performance and vehicle stability. The coach also comes with passenger seat belts, tubeless tyres, fog lamps, a high-strength body structure built to Volvo's global safety standards, and a rigid front axle with steerable configuration for improved control.

Price in India

Powering the new Volvo 9600 Seater-Sleeper is the company's fuel-efficient Volvo VEDX8 diesel engine paired with the I-Shift automated transmission. This combination has been developed specifically for long-distance commercial operations. As per Volvo, it offers smooth performance and reduces driver fatigue.

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The Volvo 9600 platform is already regarded as one of the most premium luxury coaches available in India. The existing Volvo 9600 SLX is used by several leading private operators across the country and is priced between ₹ 2 Cr and ₹ 2.5 Cr, depending on the configuration.

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Built for premium travel

According to Volvo Buses India, the new Seater-Sleeper variant has been developed to meet the evolving needs of premium intercity transport operators. By combining reclining seats and sleeper berths in one coach, the company aims to offer greater operational flexibility while improving the travel experience for passengers.

Commenting on the launch, Suresh Chettiar, Executive Vice President, Bus Division, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), said the new coach reflects Volvo's commitment to innovation, passenger comfort, operational efficiency and world-class safety standards.