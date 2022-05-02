M&M logs rise in overall auto sales in Apr; sells 45,640 vehicles

Mumbai-based automotive giant Mahindra & Mahindra or M&M’s overall auto sales for the month of April stood at 45,640 vehicles, as per an exchange filing. Mahindra sold 22,168 vehicles in April in the utility vehicles segment, a 22 per cent growth from FY22.

It sold 22,526 vehicles in the passenger vehicles segment, a 23 per cent rise compared to FY22 when the company sold 18,285 vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment comprises UVs, cars and vans. Exports for the month stood at 2,703 vehicles, a 35 per cent rise from 2,005 vehicles exported in FY22.

Mahindra logged a growth of 22 per cent in the SUV segment with 22,168 vehicles sold in FY23, the filing further read.

Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 17,402 units, a growth of 23 per cent. Light commercial vehicles or LCVs comprising 3.5T and heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in April 2022.

Talking about the demand of M&M’s products, M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said that it continues to be robust on strong bookings. Nakra also stated that there were supply chain challenges due to lockdowns imposed in China to mitigate coronavirus spread. He also said that M&M will monitor developments closely and will take corrective action accordingly.

