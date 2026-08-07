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Monsoon safety: Squeaky windshield wipers are putting your safety at risk. Here's what to do

Monsoon safety: Squeaky windshield wipers are putting your safety at risk. Here's what to do

Road grime, insect residue, mud splashes and oily film can build up quickly during the rainy season, making regular cleaning an essential part of vehicle maintenance. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Monsoon safety: Squeaky windshield wipers are putting your safety at risk. Here's what to doMost experts recommend replacing wiper blades every 6 to 12 months, though frequent use during the monsoon may require earlier replacement. 

You're driving through a sudden downpour when your windshield turns into a blur. The wipers squeak, streaks spread across the glass, and visibility drops just when you need it most. It may seem like a minor annoyance, but during the monsoon, noisy wiper blades can be an early sign that your car's first line of defence against poor visibility isn't doing its job.

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With heavy rain, muddy spray, dust and oily residue constantly coating windshields, keeping the glass and wiper blades clean is just as important as checking your tyres or brakes. A dirty windshield can prevent wipers from making proper contact with the glass, leaving streaks that scatter light from oncoming vehicles and make it harder to spot pedestrians, potholes or lane markings.

Why a clean windshield matters 

Monsoon driving already comes with reduced visibility. Add a grimy windshield and worn-out wipers, and the risk increases significantly.

A clean windshield helps:

  • Improve visibility during heavy rain. 
  • Reduce glare from headlights at night. 
  • Prevent streaks that obscure the driver's view. 
  • Allow wiper blades to glide smoothly across the glass. 

Road grime, insect residue, mud splashes and oily film can build up quickly during the rainy season, making regular cleaning an essential part of vehicle maintenance.

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Why do wipers squeak? 

Squeaking is usually caused by excessive friction between the rubber blade and the windshield. Common reasons include:

  • Dirt or debris stuck on the rubber edge. 
  • Oil, wax or grime on the windshield. 
  • Hardened or ageing rubber blades. 
  • Misaligned wiper arms. 
  • Using wipers on a dry windshield. 

In many cases, the problem isn't that the blades have worn out — it is simply that both the blades and the windshield need a thorough cleaning.

Simple fixes before replacing the blades 

Before buying a new set of wipers, try these quick maintenance steps:

  1. Clean the windshield: Use an automotive glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth to remove dirt, oily residue and road film. 
  2. Wipe the blades: Lift the wiper arms and clean the rubber edge with a damp cloth. Stubborn grime can be removed with a small amount of rubbing alcohol. 
  3. Use washer fluid: Avoid operating wipers on dry glass, as this increases friction and accelerates wear. 
  4. Inspect the rubber: Look for cracks, tears or hardened edges that prevent the blade from making even contact. 
  5. Check alignment: A twisted or bent blade can chatter or squeak instead of gliding smoothly across the windshield. 

When should you replace them? 

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If the wipers continue to squeak, skip, chatter or leave streaks even after cleaning, the rubber has likely reached the end of its lifespan. Most experts recommend replacing wiper blades every 6 to 12 months, though frequent use during the monsoon may require earlier replacement.

Drivers often prepare for the rainy season by checking tyres, brakes and lights, but windshield maintenance is frequently overlooked. Yet a clean windshield and properly functioning wiper blades are among the simplest ways to improve visibility when roads are at their most challenging.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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