Monsoon safety: Squeaky windshield wipers are putting your safety at risk. Here's what to do

Why a clean windshield matters

Monsoon driving already comes with reduced visibility. Add a grimy windshield and worn-out wipers, and the risk increases significantly.

A clean windshield helps:

Improve visibility during heavy rain.

Reduce glare from headlights at night.

Prevent streaks that obscure the driver's view.

Allow wiper blades to glide smoothly across the glass.

Road grime, insect residue, mud splashes and oily film can build up quickly during the rainy season, making regular cleaning an essential part of vehicle maintenance.

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Why do wipers squeak?

Squeaking is usually caused by excessive friction between the rubber blade and the windshield. Common reasons include:

Dirt or debris stuck on the rubber edge.

Oil, wax or grime on the windshield.

Hardened or ageing rubber blades.

Misaligned wiper arms.

Using wipers on a dry windshield.

In many cases, the problem isn't that the blades have worn out — it is simply that both the blades and the windshield need a thorough cleaning.

Simple fixes before replacing the blades

Before buying a new set of wipers, try these quick maintenance steps:

Clean the windshield: Use an automotive glass cleaner and a microfiber cloth to remove dirt, oily residue and road film. Wipe the blades: Lift the wiper arms and clean the rubber edge with a damp cloth. Stubborn grime can be removed with a small amount of rubbing alcohol. Use washer fluid: Avoid operating wipers on dry glass, as this increases friction and accelerates wear. Inspect the rubber: Look for cracks, tears or hardened edges that prevent the blade from making even contact. Check alignment: A twisted or bent blade can chatter or squeak instead of gliding smoothly across the windshield.

When should you replace them?

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If the wipers continue to squeak, skip, chatter or leave streaks even after cleaning, the rubber has likely reached the end of its lifespan. Most experts recommend replacing wiper blades every 6 to 12 months, though frequent use during the monsoon may require earlier replacement.

Drivers often prepare for the rainy season by checking tyres, brakes and lights, but windshield maintenance is frequently overlooked. Yet a clean windshield and properly functioning wiper blades are among the simplest ways to improve visibility when roads are at their most challenging.