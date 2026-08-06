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Firstsource Solutions shares tank 17% as Q1 profit misses estimates

Firstsource Solutions shares tank 17% as Q1 profit misses estimates

Firstsource Solutions shares lost 17.38% to Rs 280 against the previous close of Rs 339.35. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 20,498 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Firstsource Solutions shares tank 17% as Q1 profit misses estimates Net profit fell 19% to Rs 165.9 crore in Q1 against a profit of Rs 205.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions tanked 17% in the afternoon session on Thursday after the BPO sector firm reported its Q1 earnings. Firstsource Solutions shares lost 17.38% to Rs 280 against the previous close of Rs 339.35. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 20,498 crore. Later, the BPO stock closed 13.33% lower at Rs 294.10. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 20,498.50 crore.

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Net profit fell 19% to Rs 165.9 crore in Q1 against a profit of Rs 205.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter. On a year on year basis, net profit fell 2% from Rs 169.3 crore in Q1 of last fiscal. Net profit missed Bloomberg Consensus estimate of Rs 225 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 23% to Rs 2,724.9 crore on a year on year basis. The company issued a guidance of 10% to 13% constant currency revenue growth.

Firstsource Solutions is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 3:57 PM IST
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