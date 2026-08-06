Firstsource Solutions shares tank 17% as Q1 profit misses estimates

Shares of Firstsource Solutions tanked 17% in the afternoon session on Thursday after the BPO sector firm reported its Q1 earnings. Firstsource Solutions shares lost 17.38% to Rs 280 against the previous close of Rs 339.35. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 20,498 crore. Later, the BPO stock closed 13.33% lower at Rs 294.10. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 20,498.50 crore.

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Net profit fell 19% to Rs 165.9 crore in Q1 against a profit of Rs 205.2 crore in the March 2026 quarter. On a year on year basis, net profit fell 2% from Rs 169.3 crore in Q1 of last fiscal. Net profit missed Bloomberg Consensus estimate of Rs 225 crore.