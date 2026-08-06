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Cummins India stock outlook: Why this earnings-led fall may not derail the rally

Cummins India stock outlook: Why this earnings-led fall may not derail the rally

Cummins India shares corrected after Q1FY27 earnings, but market expert Jai Thakur remains bullish, citing sector strength and sees the recent decline as a buying opportunity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 4:21 PM IST
Cummins India stock outlook: Why this earnings-led fall may not derail the rallyThe stock is seen finding strong support around Rs 5,000, with limited downside expected from current levels.

Cummins India Ltd may have come under pressure after a weaker-than-expected earnings performance, but the broader investment case for the stock remains intact, according to Jai Thakkar, Head of Derivatives and Quant Research & Vice President at ICICIDirect, who sees the recent decline as a pause rather than a structural breakdown. His view is anchored in the continued strength across the wider capital goods and industrial engineering space, where peers such as L&T, ABB and Siemens have remained resilient.

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Post-earnings dip, but not a trend reversal
Responding to a viewer query on Cummins India, Thakkar acknowledged that the stock had slipped after its earnings disappointed relative to Street expectations. Even so, he argued that the weakness should be seen in context, especially as the stock was trading only modestly lower on the day.

“As far as this sector is concerned, I’m absolutely bullish,” Thakkar said, adding that the broader segment has been performing well and “has been doing good since past one quarter also.” That sectoral tailwind, in his view, keeps the medium-term outlook for Cummins India positive despite the near-term earnings-led correction.

Why the Rs 5,000 level matters
The key technical marker, according to Thakkar, is the Rs 5,000 zone. “I would say that the support would be at five thousand. I would not be expecting Cummins to break five thousand,” he said, suggesting that the downside may remain capped unless the broader sector narrative weakens materially.

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That support call is significant for investors looking to decide whether to hold, average, or exit after the recent volatility. For positional traders especially, the message was clear: the stock can still be held as long as the Rs 5,000 floor remains intact.

Sector strength offers the bigger clue
The more important takeaway may lie beyond Cummins India’s quarterly numbers. Thakkar's bullishness stems from the sustained momentum in industrial and engineering names, a pocket of the market that has continued to attract investor interest even as stock-specific earnings reactions remain sharp.

By citing L&T, ABB and Siemens alongside Cummins India, he effectively framed the stock as part of a larger capital expenditure and industrial growth theme rather than an isolated earnings trade. That matters because sector leadership often cushions individual disappointments when the broader cycle remains supportive.

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Road back to Rs 6,000?
For investors with a medium-term horizon, Thakkar sees room for a recovery once the earnings disappointment is absorbed. His target framework points to “six thousand plus levels going forward,” implying that the current correction could still leave meaningful upside if sentiment in the sector holds.

In the near term, Cummins India may remain tied to earnings reassessment. But if the industrials rally stays alive, the stock’s latest dip could end up looking more like a reset than a reversal.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 4:21 PM IST
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