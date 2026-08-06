₹3.25 lakh crore defense deal: France proposes to build 94 Rafale jets in India

Under the submitted framework, the first 20 aircraft will arrive in fly-away condition directly from France, while the remaining 94 jets will be built entirely on Indian soil. French defense giants — Dassault Aviation, Safran, Thales, and MBDA — are slating massive industrial participation for domestic partners, targeting localised production for major airframe components, engines, radar systems, and precision weaponry.

Defense officials and IAF analysts are currently examining the proposal's technical specifications, focusing on cost structures, transfer-of-technology clauses, and the integration of indigenous systems such as the Astra beyond-visual-range missile.

If approved, the agreement is expected to yield approximately ₹1.6 lakh crore in direct business for local industrial firms, including major aerospace units under Tata and Larsen & Toubro.

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The deal arrives at a critical juncture for the IAF, which is actively retiring legacy MiG-21 fleets while confronting production schedule delays in domestic programs like the LCA Tejas Mk1A and Mk2.

Combining these 114 jets with India's existing orders for 36 Air Force and 26 Naval Rafales would bring the country’s total fleet to 176 aircraft, standardizing maintenance pipelines and reinforcing air combat capacity across key border sectors.

India currently operates a fleet of 36 twin-engine, 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter jets, which serve as the premier multirole strike platform for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During Operation Sindoor in May 2025 — a calibrated tri-services response to the Pahalgam terror attack — the Rafale fleet played a decisive role in spearheading deep-strike missions and establishing air dominance. Armed with Meteor beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and SCALP cruise missiles, the jets provided crucial stand-off firepower during intense aerial engagements near the Line of Control.

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Leveraging advanced Spectra electronic warfare suites and X-Guard defense systems, the Rafale squadrons effectively countered hostile radar networks and air defenses, maintaining a high-tempo air shield that enabled precision strikes on terror infrastructure while safeguarding friendly airspace.