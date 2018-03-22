New Bajaj Pulsar 150 spotted with updated looks, dual disc brakes

Images of what appears to be a new Bajaj Pulsar 150 with refreshed looks have surfaced on the social media. The images show cosmetic changes to the most popular model under the Pulsar line-up, taking some design cues from the higher placed Bajaj Pulsar 180. Another notable change is a rear disc brake which has not been seen on the model before.

Images shared by IamaBiker show the alleged new Pulsar 150 with a black and blue dual-tone colour scheme. Bajaj is expected to launch more dual-tone colour options at the time of the launch. The single saddle seat from the existing Pulsar 150 has been replaced with split seat, seen on Pulsar 180 and higher models.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 prototype looks more muscular than the current model too, and similar to the Pulsar 180. The spy shots show 2018 Pulsar 150 with flatter front forks too, which seems to have been borrowed from the Pulsar 180.

The powerhouse for the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 is expected to be kept the same as the incumbent model. The motorcycle is likely to be powered by the same 149cc single cylinder DTS-i engine which can deliver 15bhp of max power at 9,000rpm and 12.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The motor is coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

The clip-on handlebar, 240mm front disc brake and the matte-finish headlamp bezel are also likely to be retained from the older model.

The last design update for Bajaj Pulsar 150 happened in 2017, a facelift for the motorcycle was in the cards. The images seen on the social media platform show the motorcycle supposedly in a dealership stockyard, which could mean a launch soon.

The 2018 Pulsar 150 is also expected to be priced higher than the existing model. Presently, the Pulsar 150 retails for Rs 73,513 (ex-showroom Delhi).