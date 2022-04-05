New Tata EV SUV in the works? Here's what we know

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors’ brand-new electric concept SUV will be unveiled on April 6, 2022, revealed the company via a video teaser on its social platforms, giving a glimpse of what to expect.

The teaser video, which features a few glimpses of the new electric SUV, shows that the car has sharp lines and a distinct front end with an LED light bar along with a pair of triangular LED light elements on either side front bumper.

According to the media reports, the new concept car is likely to be a coupe, which means that it could be a precursor to the upcoming Nexon Coupe EV.

Reports also suggest that the carmaker is working on a stretched version of the Nexon EV, which is also expected to have an internal combustion counterpart to the new SUV.

Tata Motors, which currently leads India’s passenger electric vehicle space following the success of its Nexon EV and Tigor EV, has recently announced EV specific sub-brand, known as Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), and has invested Rs 15,000 crore for its development.

The company has also planned to launch around ten new EVs over the next five years.

The new EV Coupe is likely to join the Nexon EV family along with the upcoming extended-range version, and could also feature the same larger battery pack as in the longer-range version. However, the market launch of the new car is expected to be sometime in 2024.

The Nexon Coupe, in terms of performance, is likely to go up against the likes of mid-size SUVs -- MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Creta and KIA Seltos -- and will be based on the same X1 platform as its predecessor Nexon.

It is also expected to get larger proportions than the standard Nexon and feature differently styled front and rear profiles.

Speculations also suggest that the Nexon Coupe would get an EV powertrain first, but with a larger 40kWh battery pack. The new SUV is also expected to come with an upgraded electric motor and will produce more power and torque when compared to the standard Nexon EV.

The upcoming Nexon Coupe EV is likely to get over 400 km of claimed driving range on a single charge and is believed to launch as early as next year.