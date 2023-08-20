Nissan recalls more than 2,36,000 cars to fix THIS problem

Nissan has announced that it is recalling more than 2,36,000 cars in the United States due to a possible issue that may lead to a loss of steering control. This issue could potentially put drivers and passengers at high risk on roadways, prompting the major auto manufacturer to take immediate action.

According to an AP report, the recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years including the popular Nissan Rogue, Infiniti QX60, and Nissan Maxima. Nissan says that the lower control arm bolts can loosen over time, which can cause the front wheels to separate from the suspension. This can lead to a loss of steering control, which could increase the risk of a crash.

If not rectified, this defect may cause drivers to suddenly lose control over their vehicle’s steering, leading to unforeseen, potentially fatal accidents. As per Nissan's announcement, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, but the risk remains significant, which is why they have initiated a voluntary recall.

Nissan will notify owners of the affected vehicles through mail with detailed information about the recall. They are offering free inspections and any necessary repairs at their authorized centers to ensure customer safety and satisfaction. If the affected vehicle has a faulty component, Nissan will replace it free of charge, as per its commitment to safety and product excellence. The recall is expected to begin on October 5.

If the steering wheel is off-center or there is a vibration, owners should contact a dealer. Dealers will first inspect and replace any bent or damaged tie rods. They will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners whenever a new design is available.

Earlier, the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to correct the same issue. For Nissan owners wondering if their vehicle might be included in the recall, the automaker suggests checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on their corporate website or contacting their customer service.

Nissan has also planned a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers. The monsoon camp began on July 15 and will go until September 15. Nissan owners in India can take their vehicles to authorised Nissan and Datsun workshops for a free check-up. Customers can schedule service for the camp through the NissanConnect app or the Nissan India website.

