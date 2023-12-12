November 2023 auto sales data: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai among top PV sellers in India; overall 2.88 lakh units sold, says SIAM data

A total of 2.88 lakh passenger vehicles (PVs) were sold in India in November this year compared to 2.77 lakh units sold in November 2022. Among the top sellers in this segment were Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kia Motors India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, according to the recent data posted by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Maruti Suzuki (MSI) sold a total of over 1.34 lakh units of passenger vehicles (PVs) in the last month versus over 1.32 lakh units in the same period last year. Among the top selling PVs from Maruti Suzuki India are Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Spresso, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Following in closely was Hyundai Motor India with sales of 49,451 PVs in November 2023 compared to 48,002 PVs sold in November last year. Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Santro, and Hyundai Verna were among the top-selling PVs in this period.

M&M (39,981 units), Kia Motors (22,762 units) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (16,902 units) were also among the top PV sellers in this month. In the April-November 2023 period, than more 27 units of passenger vehicles were sold compared to over 25.04 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

While MSI sold a total of 11.75 lakh units of passenger vehicles in this period, Hyundai Motor sold over 4.11 lakh passenger vehicle units in April-November 2023-24. Mahindra, Kia Motors and Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 2.98 lakh units, 1.67 lakh units and 1.52 lakh units during this period respectively. Tata Motors, on the other hand, sold 2.84 lakh units in the April-November 2023-24 period.

Green shoots were also seen in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in November this year. Total 59,738 three-wheelers were sold in November last year, a growth of more than 30 per cent over November last year. In November 2022, total 45,664 units of three-wheelers were sold.

Total 16.23 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold in the last month, a growth of 31.3 per cent from 12.36 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

“Passenger vehicles posted the highest ever sales in the month of November 2023 of 3.34 lakh units, albeit with a growth rate of 3.7 per cent, in the backdrop of a high base last November. Three-wheelers reported significant growth of 30.8 per cent, compared to previous year, posting sales of about 0.60 lakh units in November 2023, just below the peak of November 2017. Two-wheelers also reported sales of about 16.23 lakh units with high growth of 31.3 per cent, compared to November 2022 and is also slightly below the peak to November 2018," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

