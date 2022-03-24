Okinawa expands high-speed 2-wheeler portfolio with its costliest Okhi-90 model

Gurgaon-headquartered electric two-wheeler major Okinawa Autotech on Thursday unveiled its costliest model Okhi-90. The 3,800 watt model that can race at the top speed of up to 90 kmph, is the seventh model from the company.

Priced ex-showroom at Rs 121,866, it is the top tier two-wheeler from the company so far. Designed in line with scooters, the latest model sports a 16-inch allow wheel that is targeted to lure motorcycle enthusiasts. According to the company, if subsidies offered by states included, ex-showroom price of Okhi-90 would be lower. For instance, in Delhi it would cost Rs 103,866 after deducting subsidies by the and Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles scheme phase-2 (FAME-II), it said.

According to Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Co-founder, Okinawa Autotech, the new model is a result of over one and a half years of research. “The Okinawa OKHI-90 has the potential to completely transform the user's perception of electric two-wheelers. The scooter not only goes a notch up with its par excellence performance but is also designed to be the ideal two-wheeler that customers demand in today's world. We have combined the power of cutting-edge technology, which is exclusively conceived for urban commuting, with an exceptionally durable frame,” he said.

Rapid adoption of EV two-wheelers in the country has brought Okinawa much fame in the past two years. In 2021, the market in India grew by a whopping 132 per cent year-on-year to 223,971 units up from 100,736 units in 2020. Last year, 61 per cent of the units sold were high-speed EVs, compared to 27 per cent the year before - indicating a clear trend towards consumers’ trust towards EV two-wheelers.

While the ICE two-wheelers market continues to be dominated by traditional players, at the EV market relatively newer players like Okinawa has managed to make a mark in quick succession. In 2021, it held a 22 per cent share of the market and the second spot, just behind market leader Hero Electric (34 per cent).