Okinawa is now the largest electric two-wheeler maker in India

According to industry body FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), Okinawa Autotech is the largest electric two-wheeler maker in the country after selling 9309 units in May 2022. Last year in May it sold just 217 units. The company is aggressively looking at expanding its EV business that had recently announced an investment of Rs 1200-1,500 crore in e-two-wheelers in the next two years.

"We launched our first product in India in 2017 and have more than 1,50,000 products on road across India. May month sales are a testament to our commitment to building products that change the entire perception of electric two-wheelers for our customers. We have a defined customer-centric approach, which focuses on providing a great customer experience, be it in terms of our extensive dealership network or providing roadside assistance, EMI options, app connectivity, etc.," Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa said.

"We will continue growing with a strong vigor in the year ahead with our world-class manufacturing facilities which have state of the art technology creating a complete eco-system of Electric -2- Wheeler in the country," he added.

Last month's top EV two-wheeler player Ola Electric became the second-largest electric scooter maker with 9,225 units sold, according to FADA.

However, the future of EV growth is in question and may affect the industry in the short-term amidst frequent cases of EV fires. In recent weeks, e-scooters of Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa Scooters, etc. have reported fire-related incidents. Following the instances, Okinawa had recalled 3215 units of its Praise Pro EV "to fix any issues related to batteries."

"We are fully prepared to ride into a sustainable future and our recent JV with Italian electric two-wheeler maker Tacita is to lower the use of fossil fuels, as well as establish ourselves as a key player in the world of electric two-wheelers, manufacturing global futuristic electric two-wheeler for both Domestic and International markets," Sharma said.

