Ola Electric launches S1Z with indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology from ₹79,999

Indigenous battery technology

Ola Electric said the S1Z is the first scooter range in India to use its indigenous 46-series LFP cell platform technology. The cells have been developed at the company’s Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Ola Gigafactory.

The company said bringing cell development and manufacturing in-house has helped lower battery costs, which it described as the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle. The move is aimed at making LFP battery technology available at mass-market price points.

The company said LFP chemistry also offers improved safety and longevity, while allowing it to bring higher-range electric scooters to the value segment.

The S1Z will be offered in White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and will come with 12-inch wheels across both variants. Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh version are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh model will start in March 2027.

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MoveOS 5 and retail expansion

The scooter will run on Ola’s MoveOS 5 software platform and include features such as cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS and over-the-air software updates.

It will also offer geo, time and mode fencing, ride statistics and energy insights through the Ola Electric app. The S1Z additionally comes with the company’s Easy Park feature, which is designed to help riders manoeuvre in tight parking spaces using a twist of the wrist.

The launch also marks a new phase in Ola Electric’s retail strategy. The company said the S1Z range will be among the first products to ramp up through its dealer-operated stores, expanding beyond its existing company-owned retail network.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric, said the company’s indigenous battery technology would be measured by how quickly it reaches everyday consumers.

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“The S1Z delivers on that promise. It is the first scooter range to bring our made-in-India LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions,” Aggarwal said.

The company said the S1Z is intended to bring more range, safety, technology and value to India’s mass-market electric two-wheeler segment.