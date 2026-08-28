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Ola Electric launches S1Z with indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology from ₹79,999

Ola Electric launches S1Z with indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology from ₹79,999

OLAELEC39.15(4.04%)

Ola Electric has launched the S1Z electric scooter range with its indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology, targeting India’s mass-market EV segment. Priced from ₹79,999, the scooter offers up to 301 km of IDC range on the 5.1 kWh variant.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Ola Electric launches S1Z with indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology from ₹79,999Ola Electric said its in-house development and manufacturing of Bharat Cell LFP technology has helped lower battery costs, making advanced battery technology more affordable.
SUMMARY
  • S1Z available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, priced at introductory rates of ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively.
  • India’s first scooter range powered by Ola’s indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology, offering up to 301 km of IDC range on the 5.1 kWh variant while enabling lower prices.
  • The S1Z aims to bring advanced technology, safety and performance to value-conscious customers, without compromising on affordability.

Ola Electric on Friday launched the S1Z electric scooter range, bringing its indigenously developed Bharat Cell lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology to the mass market as the company looks to make electric mobility more affordable for Indian consumers.

The S1Z is available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, priced at introductory rates of ₹79,999 and ₹99,999, respectively, ex-showroom. The company claims IDC ranges of up to 179 km for the 3.1 kWh version and 301 km for the 5.1 kWh variant.

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Indigenous battery technology

Ola Electric said the S1Z is the first scooter range in India to use its indigenous 46-series LFP cell platform technology. The cells have been developed at the company’s Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Ola Gigafactory.

The company said bringing cell development and manufacturing in-house has helped lower battery costs, which it described as the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle. The move is aimed at making LFP battery technology available at mass-market price points.

The company said LFP chemistry also offers improved safety and longevity, while allowing it to bring higher-range electric scooters to the value segment.

The S1Z will be offered in White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and will come with 12-inch wheels across both variants. Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh version are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while deliveries of the 5.1 kWh model will start in March 2027.

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MoveOS 5 and retail expansion

The scooter will run on Ola’s MoveOS 5 software platform and include features such as cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse mode, GPS and over-the-air software updates.

It will also offer geo, time and mode fencing, ride statistics and energy insights through the Ola Electric app. The S1Z additionally comes with the company’s Easy Park feature, which is designed to help riders manoeuvre in tight parking spaces using a twist of the wrist.

The launch also marks a new phase in Ola Electric’s retail strategy. The company said the S1Z range will be among the first products to ramp up through its dealer-operated stores, expanding beyond its existing company-owned retail network.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric, said the company’s indigenous battery technology would be measured by how quickly it reaches everyday consumers.

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“The S1Z delivers on that promise. It is the first scooter range to bring our made-in-India LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions,” Aggarwal said.

The company said the S1Z is intended to bring more range, safety, technology and value to India’s mass-market electric two-wheeler segment.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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