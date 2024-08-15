Ola Electric ventures into motorcycle market with Roadster series, announces integration of Bharat 4680 cell by 2025

Ola Electric which recently moved in the public market on August 9 has expanded to electric motorcycle segment and launched Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro.



During its event Sankalp 2024 organised at Ola’s Future fatory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, also announced the integration of its Bharat 4680 cell in its own vehicles starting April 2025.



The Bharat 4680 cells has a technology capability wherein lithium-ion cell packs possess five times more energy (275 Wh/kg) than the 2170 form-factor cells which are currently being used extensively in automobile applications. According to the statement, the cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50% charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.

The company unveiled its indigenously developed cells and battery pack, along with the new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5, designed to enhance the overall riding experience.

Speaking at the event, Aggarwal, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment. We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

Talking about MoveOS 5, Aggarwal said that MoveOS 5 will unlock a host of new features including Group Navigation, Live Location Sharing and Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps. It will also feature performance-enhancing features like Smart Charging, Smart Park, TPMS alerts along with voice assistant and predictive insights powered by Krutrim AI assistant. Beta for MoveOS 5 will be available for its users by Diwali via an OTA update.

Additionally, Ola Electric teased two of its upcoming models, Sportster and Arrowhead.



Pricing & Delivery Timeline-

Reservation of all Roadster variants starts on August 15, 2024.

Model Battery Price Reservation Delivery Roadster X 2.5 kWh INR 74,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 3.5 kWh INR 84,999 4.5 kWh INR 99,999 Roadster 3.5 kWh INR 1,04,999 Begins today Q4 FY25 4.5 kWh INR 1,19,999 6 kWh INR 1,39,999 Roadster Pro 8 kWh INR 1,99,999 Begins today Q4 FY26 16 kWh INR 2,49,999

Ola Electric extends an industry-first 8-year battery warranty to its motorcycle lineup, with access to its existing charging network.

