Omega Seiki Mobility opens new EV manufacturing unit in Pune

End-to-end mobility solutions provider Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday announced the opening of a new integrated manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune.

The firm, in an official statement, explained that with an investment of $25 million the unit will have a production capacity of 6000 electric three-wheelers per annum. It added that the firm would ramp up the manufacturing capacity to 30000 units in the next three years.

OSM will be developing and manufacturing its Cargo Electric Vehicle Range: Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Frost and Rage+ Swap and Electric Passenger Vehicle Stream at the Pune facility.

The new EV manufacturing unit at Chakan is spread over 50,000 sq. feet. The company will employ 250 plus personnel. The Pune facility is the fourth manufacturing unit of the company, with the other three located in IMT Faridabad.

Speaking on the launch of this new manufacturing unit in Pune, Uday Narang, founder and Chairman, OSM, said, "The opening of our Fourth manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for Omega Seiki Mobility commitment to growing our business in India." He added that the facility will play a global distribution network which should leapfrog the firm into a market-leading position in EVs in India and overseas.

"We have an order book of 50,000 plus cargo electric three wheelers. We have set up this facility to meet the growing demand of the market. The Pune facility will help us to aggressively expand our operations in the West of India" added Narang. "At Omega Seiki Mobility we work on Hub and Spoke Model as cost of transportation is very high. We will be launching four more manufacturing facilities in the next 2 years," added Narang.

OSM stated that a large part of its commitment is to decrease the carbon footprint by reducing the wastes and emissions associated with the manufacturing process. To this end, the new OSM manufacturing unit in Pune will have automated manufacturing systems for logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance.

The company explained that these systems have been designed keeping in mind green and sustainable manufacturing processes while ensuring the best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency.

