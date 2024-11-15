Our target is to grow 1.5-2x faster than the industry: Uno Minda CMD Nirmal Minda

“We’re not just aiming for industry growth rates; our target is to grow 1.5 to 2 times faster," said Nirmal Kumar Minda, Chairman and Managing Director of Uno Minda told Business Today TV, as he outlined the company's strategic expansion. Sitting down to discuss Uno Minda’s ambitious plans, Minda said that the company’s focus on high-demand areas like electric vehicle (EV) components and sunroof systems, aiming for leadership across these emerging sectors.

“Over the past few years, we’ve worked hard to expand our product portfolio, especially in segments that are just starting to mature — two-wheeler EV parts, EV alloy wheels, and sunroofs,” he explained. Major partners such as Bajaj, TVS, and Hero are seeing high growth in two-wheeler EV volumes. “It’s promising to see these established brands performing beyond expectations in the EV space. Startups had their initial momentum, but now it's the established players who are driving real growth,” Minda added, emphasising how Uno Minda is poised to supply these rising demands.

Despite global supply chain challenges, Minda is confident in their strategy. "We have been able to manage the supply of imported parts, mostly from Vietnam, through air freight. So far, we’ve avoided any major shortages," he confirmed.

Sunroofs are another focus area, with the company aiming to capture 25-30 per cent of India’s sunroof market in the next three to four years. “We recently secured a significant order in this segment, and we’re working to bring in more from other OEMs,” he said.

Additionally, Uno Minda is pushing its CNG portfolio forward by localising production for commercial vehicles. “We’re working with manufacturers to create a sustainable future through CNG solutions,” he shared. The company has also been steadily growing in Indonesia, where it has operated for over 20 years.

“Our aim is to secure 25-30 per cent market share in every segment we enter, We’re focusing on consolidation and vertical growth" he said.