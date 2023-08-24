Owning a Royal Enfield bike just got easier! Here’s how

It’s safe to assume that owning a Royal Enfield is every Indian biker’s dream. Well, India’s largest premium two-wheeler maker’s entry into the pre-owned bike business is just the good news biking enthusiasts needed to hear. Royal Enfield has trademarked the name ‘Reown’ and under this brand name, the Chennai-based company is looking to enter the pre-owned segment. Considering the growth of the premium bike segment in the last few years and Royal Enfield’s own sales touching 60,000 per month, experts say that this might make the brand accessible to more customers, leading to an additional revenue channel for the company.

India’s two-wheeler market is largely dominated by entry-level (76-100cc) bikes at 51 per cent market share in FY23, and commuter (110-150cc) bikes at 30 per cent. The premium segment—that comprises bikes above 150cc—accounted for 18 per cent in the same period. But five years ago, premium bike sales accounted for just 14 per cent, while entry and commuter bikes accounted for 59 and 26 per cent, respectively. Further, of the 18 per cent premium bikes sold in India in FY23, close to 40 per cent were Royal Enfield bikes.

With bike makers like Royal Enfield getting into the space, it will also help bikers get access to certified purchase options as opposed to unorganized market sales prevalent in the industry.

The ‘Reown’ brand will be the first of its kind initiative for the 350 plus premium segment however, bike makers like Triumph and Ducati are already running their pre-owned businesses.

In 2020, British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph launched its used vehicle programme in India called Triumph Approved modelled on its used bike service programme called Approved Triumph Pre-Owned Motorcycle in its home market. Ducati, however, was the first company in India to do so in 2018. The Italian superbike maker Ducati December 14 announced its foray into pre-owned market in India through its Ducati Approved programme. Under the programme, only bikes less than 5 years old with certified mileage lower than 50,000 km are allowed to be sold after undergoing 35 technical checks, the company had said at the launch. “Our entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious and premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles,” Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said.

Now that Royal Enfield is foraying into the pre-owned bike business, are there any takers for India’s most popular superbike brand?