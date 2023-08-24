TVS unveils premium electric scooter TVS X packed with advanced features; see price

TVS Motor Company has unveiled its second electric scooter, known as the TVS X. This innovative scooter is built upon the robust TVS XLETON platform, renowned for its high-strength aluminium composition. The TVS X sets itself apart as a high-end electric scooter, boasting an array of advanced digital and interconnected features. These include an intuitive navigation system, a mapping mechanism for locating EV chargers, real-time vehicle location sharing, and more.

Under the hood, the TVS X incorporates a ram air-cooled motor, delivering effective cooling across diverse driving conditions. The scooter introduces a novel permanent magnet motor that achieves a top speed of 105 kmph, reaching 0-40 kmph in a mere 2.6 seconds. It offers riders the choice of three distinct driving modes: Stealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

Fueling this electric prowess is a 3.8 kWh battery capacity, with a rapid home charging capability that recharges 0-50 per cent within an hour when utilising a 3 kW fast charger. The scooter also introduces selectable regenerative braking and a cutting-edge ABS system for enhanced safety.

As a smart scooter, the TVS X is equipped with Play Tech, which opens the door to wellness, gaming, browsing, and live video functionalities. This intelligent scooter can seamlessly connect with smartphones, smartwatches, and helmets. Furthermore, the scooter is equipped with Smart Shield, a security feature designed to thwart unauthorised access.

The TVS X has been launched at an initial price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the company is offering a portable 950W charger priced at Rs 16,275, along with the option of a 3 kW smart home charger. Notably, FAME incentives do not apply to the TVS X model.

WATCH :TVS X electric scooter launched, Check out price, specs and how it compares with its rivals Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X

The company has announced that bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in November 2023. The TVS X is set to be exported to all TVS global markets beginning in the subsequent fiscal year.

