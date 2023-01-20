Porsche to unveil 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports car in India on January 25

Porsche is all set to showcase the 718 Cayman GT4 RS for the first time in India on January 25 at its 'Festival of Dreams' event. The German luxury car brand under the Volkswagen Group did a soft launch of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India last year and revealed its price tag of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). The car is the most highly focused iteration of the Cayman, and from the looks of it, it's quite a beauty.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a stunning-looking, high-performance sports car. The 718 GT4 RS is a part of the 718 model range and is based on the Porsche 718 Cayman.

Powered by a 4.0-litre flat-six engine, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS produces 414 horsepower and 309 lb-ft of torque. This engine is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. The 718 GT4 RS can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of over 300 km/h.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS features a lightweight body that is made of aluminium and composite materials, which helps to reduce the overall weight of the car and improve its performance. The car also features a high-performance suspension system, which includes adjustable coil-over shocks and sway bars, as well as large brakes that provide excellent stopping power.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS also comes equipped with a variety of advanced technologies, such as Porsche's Track Precision app, which allows drivers to record and analyze their lap times and driving performance. The car also features a rearview camera, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium sound system.

In terms of design, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a sleek and sporty look, with a low and wide stance, a long hood, and a short rear deck. The car also features a large rear wing, which provides added downforce and helps to improve the car's handling and stability at high speeds.

Overall, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a high-performance sports car that offers excellent performance, advanced technology, and a sleek, sporty design. It's a great choice for drivers who want a car that can handle well on the track and also provide a fun and exciting driving experience on the road. It’s a great option for those looking for a more agile and nimble car than the 911, and it offers a lot of the same performance and technology as its bigger brother.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be competing among some of the hotly competitive sports cars like the Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 720S.

