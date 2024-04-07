scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

Auto
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024; teammate Sergio Perez P2

Verstappen's triumph comes as a redemption after his unexpected retirement in Melbourne, which marked his first setback since 2022.

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 7, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the race REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - April 7, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen before the race REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SUMMARY
  • Verstappen wins third consecutive Japanese Grand prix
  • Leads team mate Perez over the line in Suzuka
  • Dutchman takes 13-point lead in driver standings

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, reclaimed his winning form on Sunday, securing a triumphant third consecutive pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver led his teammate Sergio Perez to a spectacular 1-2 finish at Suzuka, showcasing their team's dominance on the track.

Following a setback with his first retirement since 2022 in Melbourne, which put an end to his nine-race winning streak, the Dutchman encountered no mechanical issues this time around. Verstappen's flawless performance marked his third win out of four races this season, reaffirming his prowess behind the wheel.

In a post-race reflection, Verstappen expressed his satisfaction over the team radio, stating, "That was a very lovely race, the car just got better and better."

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, who emerged victorious in Australia two weeks prior, strategically utiliwed fresher tyres in the latter part of the race. This allowed him to surpass his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who opted for a one-stop strategy, securing the third spot on the podium.

Reflecting on the challenging race conditions, Sainz remarked, "It was tough out there."

Lando Norris of McLaren clinched fifth place, while the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled, finishing seventh and ninth respectively.

The race saw early drama as Alex Albon's Williams and Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull collided on the opening lap, prompting a red flag and a 30-minute delay. Fortunately, both drivers emerged unharmed, although the incident necessitated debris clearance and barrier repairs.

In a moment of national pride, Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda sealed the tenth position, securing points in his home grand prix for the first time, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

Published on: Apr 07, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
