Renault Kiger gets new variants; Turbo SUV now starts at Rs 7.89 lakh

Renault India has expanded the variant line-up of its compact SUV Kiger, introducing four new variants across naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol powertrains as the French automaker looks to improve accessibility and strengthen its position in the competitive entry B-SUV segment.

The company has launched a new Evolution+ trim across naturally aspirated manual, AMT and turbo-manual variants. With the move, Renault says the Kiger Turbo now becomes the most accessible turbocharged SUV in the segment, with prices starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The newly introduced Evolution+ variant adds several premium features including a Smart Access Card with Push Start/Stop, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone replication, driver seat height adjustment and embossed fabric upholstery.

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Renault has also expanded its turbo-powered portfolio from three variants to five. The Techno Turbo trim is now available with a 5-speed manual transmission, providing buyers with a more affordable entry point into the turbocharged range.

"The focus has always been on making innovation and mobility more accessible to customers. With the new Kiger range, we are bringing turbo performance, premium features and greater choice within easier reach," said Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Renault India.

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According to the company, customer expectations are increasingly shifting beyond pricing towards a broader ownership experience that includes performance, technology and convenience features.

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The naturally aspirated Kiger range has also been expanded from six to eight variants. Renault said the revised line-up offers a wider spread across price points, allowing customers to choose between different combinations of features, transmissions and powertrains.

The Kiger continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The turbo motor produces 100 PS and is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or the X-Tronic CVT automatic.

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Under the revised pricing structure, the Kiger's naturally aspirated range starts at Rs 5.81 lakh for the Authentic manual variant, while the turbo range begins at Rs 7.89 lakh for the Evolution+ manual trim. The top-spec turbo CVT Emotion variant is priced at Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The update comes as automakers intensify competition in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, where feature-rich variants and value-led positioning have emerged as key purchase drivers for buyers.

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