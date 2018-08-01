Renault Kwid facelift launched at Rs 2.66 lakh; list of new features

Renault has revealed the facelift version of their popular entry-segment hatch Kwid. The company has introduced mild updates to the aesthetics of the car. In terms of features, Renault has managed to provide first-in-segment offerings. With the addition of these features and the aesthetic updates, Kwid is ready to enter the festive season head-on.

Popular brands like Hyundai and Maruti will be jostling with Renault for the top position during the festive season, in the entry-level segment cars. Hyundai will be launching a new car Santro and Maruti will update the Wagon R as well.

Coming back to Renault Kwid, the car gets a few safety features after receiving criticism over getting zero stars in ASEAN NCAP test. The car gets updated seatbelts for rear passengers with pre-tensioners and load limiters. However, airbag still doesn't come as standard across variants.

Here are the latest features in the new Kwid:

Rear view camera (RXT O variant)

Updated front grille

Fold down handrest for the rear seats

Rear 12-volt socket along with a new chrome festooned gear knob

Power windows and central locking now as standard

Updated seat belts that are equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters

AMT gearbox that Renault calls 'Easy-R' (will be available exclusively on the 1-litre variant).

Mechanically, the car still sports the same engine options. The standard car comes with an 800 cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that churns 53 bhp and 72 Nm of torque. The 1-litre engine yields 67 bhp of peak power and 91 Nm of peak torque.

A noteworthy thing is that Renault did not increase the price of the car despite all of the additional features. The price of the new car starts at Rs 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Written by Danny D'Cruze