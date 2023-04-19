Repair at unauthorised workshop caused fire, says Tata Motors on e-Nexon mishap in Pune 

Tata Motors said that repair works at an unauthorised workshop caused a Nexon EV to catch fire in Pune’s Katraj. The automaker also said that no occupant has been injured in the incident. Tata Motors said in a statement that the vehicle underwent repairs and left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorised workshop.

The automaker said, “We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorized workshop. Over an extended period of time, this led to a short and trapped heat. The fitment and repair process, at the unauthorized workshop, had shortcomings, which caused an electrical malfunction in the headlamp area leading to the thermal incident”.

It added, “The affected area is concentrated only in the zone of repairs carried out”. The carmaker also asked customers to get vehicles fitted with components, accessories, and spare parts at authorised Tata Motors workshops to avoid such instances in the future.

A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Pune’s Katraj on Sunday in a shocking incident. The Nexon EV model– EV XZ+-- involved in the incident was registered in July 2022, as per government data.

This, however, is not the first instance when a Tata Nexon EV caught fire. A Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Mumbai in June last year. The incident took place near Panchvati Hotel in Mumbai's Vasai suburb.

The Tata Nexon EV is priced in the range of Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors shares are down 0.14 per cent to trade at 472.30 apiece on the BSE at the time of writing this story.

Also read: Volkswagen plans to invest in India, manufacture electric vehicles locally: Report