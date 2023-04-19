scorecardresearch
Business Today
Volkswagen plans to invest in India, manufacture electric vehicles locally: Report

The German company is also planning capacity expansion in the country. Volkswagen is preparing to launch its first EV, ID.4, in 2024.

Automaker Volkswagen is reportedly in the process of shoring up investments in India to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs). The German company is also planning capacity expansion in the country. Volkswagen is preparing to launch its first EV, ID.4, in 2024. 

ID.4 will be assembled from imported parts and components at Volkswagen’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, according to a report in The Economic Times. 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars, India brand director Ashish Gupta said that the company aims to localise as much as possible to operate sustainably in the segment, while not divulging the investment amount. He said that they have to start planning now to bring a mass electric car sometime in between 2026-27. 

Overall 46 electric vehicles are scheduled for launch in the Indian market in the next three-four years, the report added. Gupta believes that the segment is growing faster than expected. The ecosystem, however, is not ready as electrification is likely to happen in steps. 

Gupta said that the supply base is not ready and as much as 50 per cent cost of an electric car is the battery. 

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is launching its Comet EV in India on April 19. It is the first unit to be produced at the company’s Halol plant in Gujarat. The mini car is likely to be priced under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket. 

Also read: MG Motor rolls out first MG Comet EV in India ahead of April 19 launch

Published on: Apr 19, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
