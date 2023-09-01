Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (2023) launch today: From price to engine, here's what to expect

Royal Enfield will be launching the new Bullet 350 today. The new bike will get some aesthetic and mechanical changes. The Bullet 350 is one of the oldest running bike models in India. The new model will bring the bike in line with other Royal Enfield products in the market. The launch event will take place at the company's turf in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Platform

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 2023 will be based on the same J-platform that underpins Classic 350, Hunter 350 and even the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Engine

The new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle is expected to get the same engine as before. The bike comes with a 349 cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine. In terms of power output, it will be able to generate around 19.9 bhp at 6,100 rpm and the torque will be around 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The bike's engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Expected Price

In terms of pricing, the new bike is expected to be positioned between the new Hunter 350 and Classic 350. The bike is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Features

The new Bullet 350 from Royal Enfield is expected to get a new set of headlight and taillight but the company might continue to offer the retro charm. But there will most likely be a new digital-analog instrument cluster with an LCD screen. This will give riders much more detail than the current instrument cluster. The switchgear is also expected to change and there will be an inclusion of a USB port.

