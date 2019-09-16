Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India: Check out price, features, specifications

Royal Enfield has launched an affordable variant of its Classic 350 -- Classic 350 S priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This new Classic 350 S comes right after the launch of Bullet 350 S which was an affordable versions of Bullet 350 KS (Kick Start) and Bullet 350 ES (Electric Start). The 'S' in the Classic 350 S denotes the presence of single-channel ABS, unlike a dual-channel ABS unit on Classic 350.

Price:

The 'S' model is more affordable when compared to the company's best-selling bike, Classic 350. The Classic 350 S is nearly Rs 9,000 cheaper than the standard Classic 350, priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-shworoom). While, Classic 350 S is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Engine details:

Unlike the design changes, performance of the Classic 350 S is similar to its standard model. Royal Enfield Classic 350 S gets the same 346cc single-cylinder engine. The power unit, which produces a maximum power of 19.8 Bhp at 5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 4,000 rpm, is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Also, Royal Enfield Classic 350 S gets a telescopic fork suspension at the front while the rear has twin gas-charged shock absorbers. Classic 350 S gets a disc brake at the front while the rear now features a drum brake setup.

Features:

Classic 350 S has the same motor and underpinnings as Bullet 350 but it does not have the chrome trim. Additionally, the Classic 350 S has a contrast-coloured fuel tank with a new decal for the logo.

Color and design

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 S has been launched in two colour -- Pure Black and Mercury Silver. However, due to the cost-cutting, the design of Royal Enfield 350 S features a lot of blackened components that includes the engine, body fenders, wheels, rear view mirrors.

