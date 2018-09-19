Royal Enfield to buy back Pegasus 500 from unsatisfied owners, says report

Royal Enfield found itself in a bit of a pickle after owners of its limited edition Classic Pegasus were enraged with the launch of a similar Classic 350 Signals at a much cheaper price. The non-limited edition Classic 350 Signals even borrowed several design elements that were marketed as marks of exclusivity on the Pegasus 500. Pegasus 500 buyers were miffed that Classic 350 Signals has dual channel ABS, when the former does not despite being priced higher. After the fiasco, Royal Enfield is now reportedly planning to take the Classic Pegasus 500 off its unhappy owners' hands.

According to a report by Rushlane, Royal Enfield is planning to buy back Classic 500 Pegasus from unsatisfied owners. These units will be bought back by dealers, who will then showcase them as display bikes. The repurchased Pegasus 500 motorcycles will be sold to buyers who are interested in it.

The report, however, said that only a few owners of Classic 500 Pegasus are unhappy with the motorcycle, quoting an anonymous source. Thus they will have to take the initiative and resolve the matter with Royal Enfield amicably at their end.

The Classic 500 Pegasus is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Classic 350 Signals is priced at Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom). For the premium price tag, the owners of Pegasus 500 get a saddle bag kit, a Pegasus-branded open face helmet and a limited edition t-shirt, but no ABS, though.

Royal Enfield launched the Classic 500 Pegasus back in July as a limited edition offering to commemorate their association with the British Army. Only 1,000 of the special edition motorcycle were made with 250 units sent to India. At the online sale, these 250 units were gone within minutes.

Considering the high demand for the Pegasus model, Royal Enfield launched two variants of Classic 350 Signals edition some time later with a similar look and a lower price tag, to honour its association with the Indian Armed Forces and Indian Air Force. The similar looks ticked off the owners of Pegasus edition who felt robbed of the exclusivity factor they paid a premium for.

Some Pegasus 500 buyers even left their motorcycles at garbage dumps to register their protest, whereas some even refused to take deliveries. One owner even filed a RTI questioning the government why Royal Enfield was allowed to sell the Pegasus without ABS, despite the 2016 ruling making ABS/CBS mandatory after April 2018.

Edited by Vivek Punj