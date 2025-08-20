Rs 1,000 for no helmet, Rs 2,000 for overspeeding: Here's how E-challans track violations

In 2024, Indian authorities issued more than 8 crore traffic challans, amounting to nearly Rs 12,000 crore in fines. Delhi alone has become a hotspot for enforcement, where traffic police issue over 5,000 e-challans daily for violations such as overspeeding, red-light jumping near Connaught Place, illegal parking outside AIIMS, and helmetless riding in areas like Rohini and Shalimar Bagh. Similarly, in Gurugram, over 4,500 challans were issued every day in 2023, with annual collections crossing 10 lakh fines. The figures highlight the scale of violations and the growing reliance on technology to monitor and discipline road users.

This surge has raised pertinent questions for commuters: Which violations attract the steepest fines? How does the e-challan system function? And how is it different from the traditional practice of manual challans?

Common violations and fines

According to the Motor Vehicles Act and data shared by traffic departments, common violations that attract fines include riding without a helmet, driving without a seat belt, triple riding on two-wheelers, overspeeding, using a mobile phone while driving, jumping red lights, stop-line violations, and driving in the wrong lane. The penalties range from Rs 1,000 for not wearing a helmet to Rs 2,000 or more for overspeeding, with repeat offenders often facing harsher consequences.

“Emerging categories such as seat belt non-compliance or mobile phone usage while driving are now a key focus for enforcement,” explained Shailendra Singh, Vice President and BU Head – Safe and Smart City & Enterprise Business at Vehant Technologies. He added that AI-driven systems can now even detect vehicle types, including green number plates for electric vehicles, ensuring better categorization during enforcement.

What happens after you break a rule

Once a violation is captured, the system records high-resolution images and video evidence. These undergo Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) processing to extract the registration number, which is then cross-verified with the VAHAN/RTO database to fetch the vehicle owner’s details.

The violation type is classified using AI, but every case also undergoes manual verification by enforcement personnel to eliminate errors. After validation, the National Informatics Centre’s e-Challan software generates a digital challan containing all details: vehicle registration, violation code, fine amount, and evidence data.

The challan is then integrated into the state traffic police portal and MoRTH’s VAHAN system. Notifications are automatically sent via SMS—and in some states, by email—to the registered mobile number linked with the vehicle.

Impact of technology on road safety

Officials note that AI- and CCTV-based enforcement has significantly curbed violations. “In one case study, traffic violations dropped from nearly 20% to just 5–6% within three years of installing ITMS (Integrated Traffic Management Systems),” Singh said. Unlike manual enforcement, where many offenses went unnoticed, automated systems run 24×7, leaving little scope for evasion.

Beyond deterrence, the data collected also helps city planners improve road design, signage, and congestion management. With photographic and video evidence attached to each challan, the system ensures transparency and fairness, while building public trust in enforcement.

