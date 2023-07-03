Skoda Auto India launches limited Matte Edition of Kushaq SUV; check variants, prices

Skoda Auto India has unveiled an all-new limited edition variant of the popular Kushaq SUV, called the Matte Edition. The Kushaq, which made its debut in July 2021, has been a significant contributor to Skoda Auto India's success, making it the largest market for Skoda Auto outside of Europe and the third-largest in the world. With the Matte Edition, Skoda aims to offer discerning customers an enhanced aesthetic with distinct styling features.

The Kushaq Matte Edition showcases the popular Carbon Steel paint in a matte finish, with Glossy Black accents on the ORVMs, door handles, and rear spoiler. Some elements, including the grille, trunk garnish, and window garnish, retain a chrome finish for better contrast against the matte body. Additionally, the special edition features a 1.5 TSI badge at the rear for models equipped with the 1.5 TSI engine. Inside, it boasts the Skoda Sound System powered by six speakers and a subwoofer, along with a 25.4 cm infotainment system equipped with Wireless Smartlink for seamless smartphone integration.

In October 2022, Skoda Kushaq became the first car manufactured in India to be tested under the more stringent crash test protocols by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). It achieved a 5-star rating for both adult and child safety. With a safety rating of 29.64, it held the top position until the Skoda Slavia scored marginally higher at 29.71.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India said, "The Kushaq will soon complete two successful years in the market. We have continuously updated and added value to the car based on customer feedback. The Matte Edition is our latest endeavor, offering an exclusive matte finish along with unique styling enhancements. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Škoda family with the Kushaq Matte Edition, showcasing our SUV expertise and superior driving dynamics."

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Prices and Variants

The Kushaq Matte Edition is available with two engine options: the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI, paired with transmission choices of 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DSG. This limited edition model will be produced in a quantity of only 500 units, positioning it between the flagship Style variant and the niche Monte Carlo variant.

Kushaq Matte Edition 1.0 TSI

Manual Transmission: ₹16,19,000

Automatic Transmission: ₹17,79,000

Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 TSI

Manual Transmission: ₹18,19,000

Automatic Transmission: ₹19,39,000